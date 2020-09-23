TN Minister Udumalai Radhakrishnan’s aide kidnapped at knife point, released

A five-member gang kidnapped a personal assistant of Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan at knife point from the MLA’s office in Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, on Wednesday morning. The gang later released the Minister’s aide in Dhali near Udumalpet.
The police said that Karnan, one of the personal aides of the Minister, was kidnapped by men who came to the office in a car around 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday. While Mr. Radhakrishnan, also the chairman of the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation, was not at the MLA office, a woman staff member was present with Kannan at the office. The gang did not harm her.
Surveillance camera visuals from the office showed four men coming out of white car parked outside the office, while the driver remained at the wheel. Three men went inside the office and a youth stood outside. The video showed the three men who went inside the office coming out with Karnan, after a minute. The men forcibly took Karnan inside the car and left the spot.
Tiruppur District (Rural) Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal and senior officers visited the MLA’s office soon after the incident. While the police were making efforts to trace the gang, the kidnappers left Karnan at Dhali, around 10 km away from Udumalpet.
A senior official said that special teams of the police were trying to trace the kidnappers.
