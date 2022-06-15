Minister praises ‘Stanlean spirit’

252 students of 2016-2022 batch in Stanley Medical College get medical degrees

A total of 252 students of the 2016-2022 batch who graduated from the Government Stanley Medical College received their degree certificates from Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Wednesday at the 79 th graduation day ceremony on Wednesday.

The Minister traced the history of the hospital and later the college, which has been serving the locality. He recalled the achievements of surgeons and specialists who had launched hospitals, medical universities and have as Union Ministers.

The institution is famous for inculcating in students the ‘Stanlean Spirit’ he said. He recalled an incident from 1975 when an altercation between a student and the bus conductor on route No. 37 took a serious turn with the student allegedly hitting the conductor.

On that day, nine students from the college had travelled by that bus. Transport authorities went to the extent of taking legal action against the student. “The conductor was asked who had hit him and the employee replied that the student had tonsured his head. The next day when the students were called for identification parade, all the nine students came with their heads tonsured in solidarity with their college mate,” the Minister said.

North Chennai MP and college alumnus Kalanidhi Veerasami, Royapuram MLA Idream R. Murthy, Greater Chennai Corporation’s Town Planning committee member Ilaya Aruna besides Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu and senior college official participated.