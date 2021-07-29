Minister orders removal of HR&CE name board sans 'Hindu'

An official name board installed at the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department in Kanniyakumari district without the word "Hindu" was removed on the directions of the Department Minister on Wednesday.

The board with just the words "Charitable Endowments Department" was placed at the office of the Superintendent of the Department at Nagercoil. After the photo of the name board was shared widely on social media, it was ordered to be removed.

“I ordered the removal of the board. Officials have been asked to issue a memo to the Superintendent,” said HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu.