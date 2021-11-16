Minister inaugurates T.N. Day celebrations

Information Minister M.P. Saminathan on Tuesday inaugurated Tamil Nadu Day celebrations at the 40th India International Trade Fair 2021, at Lal Chowk in Delhi.

The Tamil Nadu stall at the fair displays the portraits of women freedom fighters, and also screens documentaries on the lives of prominent freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu, an official press release stated.

“All States that are taking part in the India International Trade Fair are celebrating their State day. Tamil Nadu Day was also observed at Lal Chowk in Pragati Maidan,” it said.

The State Government’s special representative in Delhi A.K.S. Vijayan, Erode MP A. Ganesamoorthy, Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson and senior officials were present.