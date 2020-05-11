Tamil Nadu

Migrant workers to be sent home within a week, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Migrant workers at MGR Central Railway Station to board a special train to Manipur on Sunday   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said over 9,000 migrant workers from other States have been sent from Tamil Nadu on eight trains so far

Assuring migrant workers from other States that they would be sent home within a week, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday urged them to remain within their camps until then.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said over 9,000 migrant workers from other States have been sent from Tamil Nadu on eight trains so far.

Co-ordination efforts were on to send home these workers based on their request and the acceptance from their respective State governments.

