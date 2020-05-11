Migrant workers to be sent home within a week, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Assuring migrant workers from other States that they would be sent home within a week, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday urged them to remain within their camps until then.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said over 9,000 migrant workers from other States have been sent from Tamil Nadu on eight trains so far.

Co-ordination efforts were on to send home these workers based on their request and the acceptance from their respective State governments.