Migrant workers in Madurai long to return home

A cross-section of migrant workers in Madurai district wants to go back home, irrespective of whether they have food or not.

Scores of north Indian youths on Tuesday thronged Madurai Collectorate seeking e-pass to leave the State. However, they were asked to register themselves with their personal details as the State government was yet to make arrangements for their return.

One of them, M. Ramkesh, 27, of Uttar Pradesh, who has been selling pani puri at Teppakulam for nearly four years, wants to go home as he could not face the inconvenience any more after being rendered jobless for more than 40 days.

“We are 27 members of different families living here at Mela Anuapanadi. We live by selling pani puri at different places in 15 carts,” he said.

However, after the lockdown, life has become very difficult as they have run out of all resources. “The Government gave us groceries only once. A police team arranged food materials once. We have borrowed money as well. But, now it has become unmanageable and we need to go home in Jalaun district,” he said.

Stating that their family members do not have any more money, he said he would borrow money for travel and repay on returning to Madurai later.

He said the workers could manage at their homes as food grains for the farming family would not be a problem at all.

Another youth, Pawan Kumar, had come to the Temple City for the Periyar Bus Stand work under Smart City project six months ago.

Stating that he had come with 10 workers from Sonbhadra district for the work, he said though food was made available to the workers by the contractor and the government, the workers were homesick and badly wanted to go back.

The workers are aware that the government has allowed construction work from Wednesday. “Even today some officers inspected our site. But, our family members are yearning to see us back home. They are worried about our safety. We too want to meet them,” he Pawan Kumar said.

His colleague Santosh Kumar said they all had farming activity at their native. “We came to Madurai only to earn money. We can go back home as food is available for us there. Once, this coronavirus problem is resolved, we will come back for work to earn money,” he said.