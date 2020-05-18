Tamil Nadu

Mettur dam set to be opened on June 12

Officials told to ensure power supply

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday announced that water would be released from the Mettur dam from June 12 for kuruvai cultivation.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said he instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted three-phase power supply for 12 hours in the Cauvery delta areas.

The Chief Minister also instructed District Collectors in the Cauvery delta areas to take steps to desilt water bodies through the Public Works and Rural Development Departments.

Officials should ensure sufficient stock of seeds for distribution to farmers. Agricultural equipment, tractors and other required equipment must be kept ready for the benefit of farmers, Mr. Palaniswami said.

During the past year, paddy was cultivated in over 2.90 lakh acres and production was about 4.99 lakh tonnes, he said and hoped that paddy would be cultivated in over 3.25 lakh acres towards an expected production of 5.60 tonnes.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, Food Minister R. Kamaraj, Textiles Minister O.S. Manian, Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials were present at a meeting held earlier.

Earlier, DMK president M.K. Stalin urged the Chief Minister to make arrangements for release of water from the Mettur dam on June 12.

In a statement here, he said water could be released since the dam level was 100 ft., against its full capacity of 120 ft.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:56:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/mettur-dam-set-to-be-opened-on-june-12/article31618401.ece

