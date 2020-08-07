Tamil Nadu

Mettur dam inflow increases

The outflow from the dam through river to the delta region for irrigation was reduced from 3,000 cusecs of water to 1,000 cusecs.

The inflow into the Mettur dam started increasing from early hours of Thursday.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, the water level at the dam stood at 65.55 ft against its full level of 120 ft.

The stored capacity of water at the dam was 28,996 mcft and the inflow of water was 30,000 cusecs. The outflow from the dam to the delta region was reduced from 3,000 cusecs to 1,000 cusecs around 9.30 a.m. owing to less demand.

