Merlinhawk Aerospace signs JV with Italy’s Vega Composites to establish facility in Tamil Nadu’s defence corridor

Agreement was signed in the presence of the Indian Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, Dr. Neena Malhotra

November 25, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Merlinhawk Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. signed a joint venture agreement with Italy’s Vega Composites S.r.l. to establish a manufacturing and design facility in the defence corridor in Tamil Nadu for advanced composites material-based products. The new entity will be called Merlinhawk Composites and Engineering Private Limited.

An agreement was signed in the presence of the Indian Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, Dr. Neena Malhotra. The strategic joint venture is aimed at tapping the growing market of India while developing design expertise and transferring manufacturing knowhow to India, according to a release.

It will be targeting the growing demand for composites-based products in the aerospace, marine, land and railway sectors. Additionally, the company will be targeting the upcoming hydrogen storage and fuel cell markets. The joint venture is the first such agreement signed between an Italian and Indian company, post the signing of the defence cooperation agreement between Italy and India, Dr. Neena Malhotra pointed out.

The Ambassador also said the joint venture was working on a broad scope of products that would be beneficial to various companies and industries in India and involved the transfer of technology, which would enhance the technical capabilities in the country.

“Merlinhawk Composites, by leveraging upon Vega Composites’ expertise, will be able to offer cutting edge solutions in composites technologies for end-users in India and across the region,” Ram R. Ramineni, Managing Director of Merlinhawk, said.

Vega Composites is a group company of Gruppo Pasquali. The CEO of Pasquali Group, Roberto Lapini, expressed satisfaction upon reaching the agreement.

