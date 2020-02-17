Memorandum with over 2 crore signatures against CAA sent to Delhi

Even as the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was gathering momentum in the State, the leaders of the DMK and its alliance partners on Sunday sent a memorandum with over two crore signatures against the citizenship law to Delhi, where it will be handed over to the President.
DMK leader M.K. Stalin, TNCC leader K.V. Thangkabalu, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and others met at Anna Arivalayam and decided to send the memorandum, the signatures for which were collected between February 2 and 8 from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and some parts of Andhra Pradesh, to the President.
DMK Parliamentary Party leader T.R. Baalu and MPs from other parties will present the document to President Ram Nath Kovind. “The signature campaign has reflected people’s feelings against the CAA and the NRC,” said a press release from the DMK.
