Melmaruvathur Bangaru Adigal, who allowed women to worship in sanctum sanctorum, no more

Bangaru Adigal, the founder of Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Siddhar Peedam, of Kancheepuram, who allowed women to perform poojas in the temple and had a huge following distinctly clad in red robes, died on Thursday, aged 82. He reigned supreme as a spiritual leader for half a century and Melmaruvathur became a hub of religious activities as throngs of devotees visited the temple on a daily basis. As his fame soared, VIPs became his devotees, he started engineering and a medical college. Melmaruvathur’s importance is explained by the fact that all trains stop at Melmaruvathur junction.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Bangaru Adigalar and announced State honours for his funeral. He will visit Melmaruvathur on Friday to pay his respects to the spiritual leader.

Recalling his visit to Melmaruvathur in December 2021 to launch ‘Nammai Kakkum 48’ and his meeting with Bangaru Adigalar, the CM said his death was was a huge loss to his followers.

Born G. Subramaniam, he worked as school teacher at Sothupakkam, riding a bicycle, before gaining popularity as Bangaru Adigal and the oracle of the Parasakthi temple functioning from a small, thatched cottage in Melmaruvathur from 1971.

“There was a snake mound under a neem tree, once during heavy rain, it eroded and exposed an idol that was believed to have manifested itself in 1966. The Sanctum Sanctorum of today’s SiddharPeedam is established in this very same place. The Swayambu is situated right in front of the Adhiparasakthi statue,” said B. Nallamuthu Pillai, one of the earliest devottees of the Peedam, who has been visiting there since 1978.

In the beginning, he would perform the role of an oracle on Tuesdays and Fridays after school hours. He attracted a huge crowd that was keen to listen to his predictions. Devotees had to pay ₹2 for the predictions.

He established Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Siddhar Vaara Vazhipaatu Mandram and almost every village in Tamil Nadu has its branches. Devotees of the Peedam–men clad in red dhoti and women in red saree–almost become a cult. Two films Melmaruvathur Arputhangal and Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi propped up the cult, drawing crowds and the song in one film, “Ore Thai Ore Kulam Ena Uraitha Adigale Varugave’ (We welcome the Adigal who preached one Mother and one Community) became an anthem.

The temple and the worship methods gave prominence to a section of the society left out in the strict vedic religious practices of the traditional Hindu temples. Politicians and well-known personalities visited the temple and became devotees. For many years Visalakshi Nedunchezhian, the wife of late V.R. Nedunchezhian, one of the founders of the DMK, led the women’s wing of the movement. Tamil scholars such as T.P. Meenakshisundaram and A.S. Gnanasambandar also became devotees.

The peedam was caught in a storm when Income-Tax officials raided the educational institutions run by the Educational, Medical and Cultural Trust run by the family of Bangaru Adigal. The CBI also registered a case against the medical college for various irregularities and violations of norms of the Medical Council of India.