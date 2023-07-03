Mekedatu dam: TNCC stands by DMK government, hits out at BJP

July 03, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

Standing by the DMK government over the Cauvery issue with the neighbouring Congress-ruled Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Sunday said Karnataka cannot deny water to Tamil Nadu, violating the Supreme Court’s directions.

“Just because a Minister in Karnataka has said something, it would not become a law. They are not the leaders of the TNCC. There is a leadership in Delhi. So, no one can control us or the Tamil Nadu government,” Mr. Alagiri said in a recorded video.

Criticising the Tamil Nadu BJP for spinning a drama out of the situation, Mr. Alagiri said the party was the “culprit” in this issue. “It was the Modi government at the Centre that granted permission for the draft of the project and it was the then Bommai government that got the permission.”

The Tamil Nadu government and the TNCC were clear in their positions over the Cauvery issue, Mr. Alagiri said.

“Even if they [Karnataka] say [they deny Tamil Nadu’s water share], this [DMK] government would not give in. This State government would fight for its rights. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is willing to make any sacrifice for the State’s welfare. Be it the TNCC or any secular party, we will fight honestly for our rights,” he said.

Referring to BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai’s reported statement that if Mr. Stalin took part in the meeting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka, he cannot return to Tamil Nadu, Mr. Alagiri said: “It seems he [Mr. Annamalai] has thought of Tamil Nadu as Uttar Pradesh.”

“In fact, it is Mr. Annamalai who has to go out of Tamil Nadu to other States,” Mr. Alagiri said, adding that the BJP leader lacked political maturity.