Mega street projects to ease congestion in many areas

The Greater Chennai Corporation will launch mega street projects in six locations in two months. Consultants submitted an inception report to the civic body on Tuesday. The projects will be launched in Anna Nagar (New Avadi Road), Tondairpet (Broadway), Nungambakkam (Cathedral Road), Mylapore (C.P. Ramaswamy Road), Velachery (Velachery Main Road) and Adyar (Ramachandra Aadithanar Road).
At the meeting on Tuesday, officials stressed the need for public spaces in north Chennai similar to the pedestrian plaza in T. Nagar.
The mega street project in Tondiarpet along the beach is expected to improve public spaces in congested parts of north Chennai.
The project will be implemented by taking measures to prevent sea erosion in Tondiarpet zone. The project is expected to improve public spaces in the vicinity of metro rail stations in north Chennai. Similarly, the mega street project in Cathedral Road will cover stretches such as Nungambakkam High Road.
The street project is expected to improve pedestrian infrastructure, public spaces and street furniture. Dedicated lanes for bicycles will be developed.
All the mega street projects in the six locations will have metro rail connectivity, promoting public transport and non-motorised transportation.
