Tamil Nadu

Meet turns counterproductive

Former Minister V. Mullaivendhan was chased out of a village in Palacode by DMK supporters and irate members of the public for allegedly using offensive language against DMK leader M.K. Stalin. Mr. Mullaivendhan, who a fortnight ago formally joined the AIADMK in the presence of the Chief Minister, allegedly used unparliamen-tary language against Mr. Stalin and his supporters. The speech triggered objections and the crowd forced the campaign vehicle to retreat.

Comments
Related Articles

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Cash seizures stand at ₹428.46 crore

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | A higher digital presence this poll season

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | BEL engineers to ensure smooth functioning of EVMs, VVPAT units

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Campaigning in the shadow of the virus

Officials seize ₹91.67 lakh near AIADMK candidate’s premises

In Tamil Nadu, environment is good politics

Going beyond Tamil Nadu’s ‘freebies’ narrative

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Discounted ride to polling booths for voters above 80 years

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Vanniyar quota keeps the pot boiling in northern Tamil Nadu

TN Assembly polls | Back AMMK to revive Jayalalithaa’s rule, says Dhinakaran

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Even on last day of campaigning, Kamal Haasan battles outsider tag

TN Assembly polls | AIIMS in Madurai was delayed due to land and other issues, says Nadda

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Complaint against Minister for tweet featuring late Anitha

T.N. Assembly polls | Kamal Haasan, Radha Ravi booked for violating code of conduct

IT raids not politically motivated, says Minister S.P Velumani

T.N. Assembly polls | I will stop acting if it impedes my politics, Kamal Haasan says

TN Assembly polls | BJP candidate writes to CEO alleging unfair conduct by flying squad

T.N. Assembly polls | AIADMK involved in Goebbels propaganda, says K.S. Alagiri

Stalin challenges AIADMK to release advertisement denying involvement in Pollachi sexual assault case

T.N. Assembly polls | Three postal ballot papers, pamphlets of PMK seized near Kallakurichi

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 5, 2021 1:28:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/meet-turns-counterproductive/article34240400.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY