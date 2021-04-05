Meet turns counterproductive

Former Minister V. Mullaivendhan was chased out of a village in Palacode by DMK supporters and irate members of the public for allegedly using offensive language against DMK leader M.K. Stalin. Mr. Mullaivendhan, who a fortnight ago formally joined the AIADMK in the presence of the Chief Minister, allegedly used unparliamen-tary language against Mr. Stalin and his supporters. The speech triggered objections and the crowd forced the campaign vehicle to retreat.