Medical students association requests university to hold supplementary exams by end of October

The Tamil Nadu Medical Students’ Associations has urged the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University to conduct the supplementary examination for second and third-year MBBS students by the end of October.

In a statement issued, the association said the results of the university examination for second and third-year medical students conducted in February 2020 were released recently. Some of the students did not pass the examinations. Usually, the results of the examination were released in April/May and supplementary examinations were held in August. However, the regular supplementary examination schedule was disrupted due to the COVID-19 situation. This has led to fears among second and third-year medical students over the supplementary exams and course extension.

In view of these issues, the association requested the university to conduct the supplementary exams for second and third-year students by the last week of October.

The association noted that the university had held the supplementary examinations for fourth -year medical students who did not pass the February 2020 university examinations, in August.