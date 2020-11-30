Medical counselling to resume today

First phase will continue till Dec. 10

The Directorate of Medical Education will resume counselling for State quota seats in medical and dental colleges from Monday. According to the revised list, the first phase of counselling will continue till December 10.

The counselling has so far been conducted for the special category and the seats under the 7.5% horizontal reservation for government school students. The selection secretary has advised the candidates to watch out for announcements on the official websites www.tnmedicalselection.org and www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in.

On the first day of counselling for the general category on November 23, 308 seats were filled, including one at a self-financing medical college. On Monday, counselling will be held for 2,440 seats in government medical colleges; 1,060 seats in self-financing medical colleges; and 151 seats in government dental colleges, including Rajah Muthiah Dental College.

As many as 985 seats in self-financing dental colleges are also available.

The Director-General of Health Services on Saturday released results of the second round of counselling for seats surrendered by State government colleges to the All-India Quota, and for seats at Central government institutions and deemed universities.

Seats that remain vacant after the reporting of students will be offered to the State governments on December 8.

Demonstration held

Ahead of the counselling for State quota seats, the Doctor’s Association for Social Equality staged a demonstration on Sunday, demanding that the fee structure for the three colleges taken over by the government be on a par with that of other government colleges.

The government conducts counselling for Annamalai University’s medical and dental colleges, and IRT Medical College at Perundurai, which has been taken over by the government and is now called the Government Erode Medical College. However, according to the prospectus, the fee continues to be higher than that of government colleges.

Protesters also demanded that the State establish a fund to pay tuition fee of poor students at medical colleges and Industrial Training Institutes.