MDMK to organise protest Amit Shah’s remarks on Hindi

Special Correspondent September 15, 2022 23:57 IST

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko addressing the meeting to mark Annadurai’s 114th Birth Anniversary on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Thursday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks linking Hindi and culture of India, stating Mr. Shah clearly did not have any knowledge on the Dravidian culture. Addressing an event to mark the 114th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, he recalled that Anna opposed Hindi imposition and went to jail for four months in 1938. He also recalled that a resolution was passed in the State Assembly against Hindi imposition in 1968. Mr. Vaiko said his party would never allow the imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit in Tamil Nadu and that MDMK was organising a protest in Chennai on September 24. He urged the Indian government to change its foreign policy towards Sri Lanka and stop supporting them. He said India must ensure that the army was moved out from places where Tamils lived in Sri Lanka. He urged for an international poll on formation of a separate Tamil Eelam under the supervision of major nations, and said Tamils across the globe should be allowed to participate in the poll.



