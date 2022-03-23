MDMK general council elects Durai Vaiko as headquarters secretary

Resolution seeks Governor’s nod for anti-NEET bill

MDMK general secretary Vaiko with the newly-elected headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko at the general council meeting in Chennai on Wednesday. PICHUMANI K | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Resolution seeks Governor’s nod for anti-NEET bill

The 28th MDMK general council meeting on Wednesday elected Durai Vaiko, son of the party’s general secretary Vaiko, as the headquarters secretary of the party.

It also passed a resolution vesting the general secretary with full power to take disciplinary action against those acting against the interest of the party, as per its by-laws.

A resolution passed at the meeting, held in Chennai, said as per party’s bylaws, Durai Vaiko had been elected as its headquarters secretary.

TM Rajendran and Aduthurai Murugan had been elected as deputy general secretaries. T. Subbiah would be the member of the State Audit Committee, it said and extended its greetings.

It also urged Governor to give approval for the anti-NEET bill and send it for President’s assent. Resolutions were passed on issues relating to Mekedatu and Mullaperiyar, seeking firm action from the Tamil Nadu government.