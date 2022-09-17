MDMK demonstration against Amit Shah on Sept. 24

MDMK will organise a demonstration on September 24 against the speech of Union Home Minister Amit Shah advocating Hindi as an alternative to English and push the Centre to declare all the 22 languages in the eighth schedule as official languages of the country.

Vaiko, the party’s general secretary, said the demonstration would be held at Valluvar Kottam. He called upon his cadre and the public to participate in the event to prove that the love for Tamil and the spirit for protesting against wrongs, inculcated by Periyar and Anna, remained fresh. Though Mr. Shah went back on his suggestion in the wake of the nationwide protest, he had once again spoken in favour of Hindi, saying those who loved the history of India should learn Hindi, he said.