Mayiladuthurai MP contracts infection

DMK MP from Mayiladuthurai S. Ramalingam tested positive for COVID 19 on Monday, a day after Nagapattinam MP M. Selvaraj of CPI was found to be infected.
Mr. Ramalingam, whose swabs were lifted for testing at a local primary health centre, reportedly left for Chennai after the results returned positive on Monday afternoon.
Both had taken part in the two public hearings held on July 30 for finalising the boundaries of the newly-formed Mayiladuthurai district.
The public hearings had Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy, District Collector of Nagapattinam Praveen P. Nair, Special Officer of the newly-formed Mayiladuthurai district R. Lalitha, senior police officials and MLAs, besides representatives of trade organisations and public welfare entities, participating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath