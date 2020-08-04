Mayiladuthurai MP contracts infection

DMK MP from Mayiladuthurai S. Ramalingam tested positive for COVID 19 on Monday, a day after Nagapattinam MP M. Selvaraj of CPI was found to be infected.

Mr. Ramalingam, whose swabs were lifted for testing at a local primary health centre, reportedly left for Chennai after the results returned positive on Monday afternoon.

Both had taken part in the two public hearings held on July 30 for finalising the boundaries of the newly-formed Mayiladuthurai district.

The public hearings had Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy, District Collector of Nagapattinam Praveen P. Nair, Special Officer of the newly-formed Mayiladuthurai district R. Lalitha, senior police officials and MLAs, besides representatives of trade organisations and public welfare entities, participating.