Massive tree planting drive launched in Tirupattur district

At least one crore saplings are to be planted before northeast monsoon sets in

Keeping in mind the onset of the northeast monsoon in the next few months, the Tirupattur administration has kick-started a massive tree planting drive. It plans to plant at least one crore saplings before the monsoon sets in, covering key areas like Ambur, Jolarpet and Vaniyambadi.

A beginning to the green drive was made on Tuesday by planting 25,000 saplings in the towns.

Along with local non-profit organisations like the Seed Birds Youth Club and the APJ Abdul Kalam Nature Retrieval Trust, the district administration has been spearheading the green campaign in all 195 villages. Separate teams have been formed by the Rural Development Department to monitor the planting drive.

“Soil tests are conducted before planting these saplings in each area to suit the local weather conditions. Also, we wanted to have a data bank on the number of trees that will grow around the newly planted saplings in the next two years. This will help us determine the tree density that we are able to create over the next two years,” said Tirupattur Collector Amar Kushwaha.

Plant varieties like ‘vaagai’ (Albizia lebbeck), ‘vembu’ (Azadirachta indica), ‘mantharai’ (Bauhinia purpurea), ‘punnai’ (Calophyllum inophyllum), ‘kalyana murungai’ (Erythrina variegata) and ‘arasamaram’ (Ficus religiosa) were among those planted as part of the drive.

Volunteers roped in

Plant species like guava, rose wood, ‘naval’ tree, ‘izhupai’ tree, mango and gooseberry were also planted.

Each sapling was planted at a gap of 5-6 m to ensure that the roots were not affected. Volunteers have been roped in to water the plants twice a week for a period of one year. Tree guards, which would be removed after two years, were provided to shield the saplings from damage.

Along with Jolarpet MLA K. Devaraji and Project Director (RD) Mahesh Babu, Mr. Kushwaha, planted saplings in Jolarpet and Vaniyambadi.