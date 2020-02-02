Massive search for missing minor girl near Srivilliputtur

A 10-year-old girl, who went for grazing a goat along with her minor elder sister, at Vendurayapuram near here, has gone missing since Saturday evening.

A massive search has been launched by Virudhunagar district police in and around the farmland where the girl had gone. The sisters were grazing the goat at a farm, outside the village, belonging to their relative.

The missing girl, who is studying in 4th class in a local school, had left her sister and walked towards her house at around 4.30 p.m. However, when the elder sister returned home at around 6 p.m. the family members found that the younger girl was missing.

After a police complaint was lodged with Malli police station, some 100 police personnel, led by Additional Superintendent of Police, S. Marirajan, were combing around the farm and amidst wild growth in the village.