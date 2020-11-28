Masks donated to RGGGH

Marine Bio Company Limited, a South Korean firm, donated high-end protective masks to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.
E. Theranirajan, Dean, RGGGH, received the protective gear from the firm’s officials, who undertook the initiative with the support of the Korean Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).
According to a press release, the Air Queen antibacterial nanofiber mask consists of three layers, three panels, and a fold that filters virus and bacteria efficiently.
Heo Yun-Young, CEO of Marine Bio Co. Ltd., South Korea, said the initiative was carried out to safeguard the health of medical personnel, who work tirelessly during the pandemic.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath