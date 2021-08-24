Tamil Nadu

Marriages were held at Anna library: M.K. Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday recalled in the Assembly that the Anna Centenary Library at Kotturpuram was rented out for marriages and other functions when the AIADMK was in power [in 2012].

Responding to former School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, who said the AIADMK government had allotted ₹6 crore for the library, besides launching the Kalvi TV channel and IAS coaching, the Chief Minister said functions at the library came to an end only after the intervention of the Madras High Court.

Mr. Sengottaiyan gave the explanation to DMK legislator M.P. Giri, who accused the AIADMK regime of suppressing the schemes launched by the DMK government and undermining the library.


