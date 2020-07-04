Marginal increase in enrolment in technical programmes in the country

The academic year 2019-20 has seen a marginal increase in the number of students enrolling in technical programmes across the country compared to the previous year, according to All India Council for Technical Education.

In 2018-19 the enrolment stood at 18,40,507 as against the approved intake 32,87,094, which amounts to almost 56% of seats being filled. In the previous year, the enrolment was a little more than 54%. In 2016-17, only 52% seats had been filled.

This academic year, 75.47 lakh students are enrolled in the various programmes that come under the purview of the AICTE.

The AICTE gives approval for institutions offering programmes in applied arts and craft, architecture, engineering and technology, management, MCA and pharmacy.

As compared to 2018-19, the number of institutions in the country had also increased from 10,426 to 11,000 in 2019-20. In absolute numbers though 1,05,671 fewer candidates enrolled as compared to last year, AICTE data reveals.

AICTE chairman Anil D. Sahasrabudhe said the final picture would change slightly once the institutions completed the required formalities. All approvals had been issued on June 30. However, the institutions must pay the security deposit and only then can they download the approval letter.

Meanwhile, Anna University must complete the affiliation process by July 15 and the first round of admission counselling must be completed by August 30, as per the AICTE’s revised schedule.