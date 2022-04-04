Many ecorestoration projects shelved

Special Correspondent April 04, 2022 00:35 IST

Many civic projects listed in the Cooum River Ecorestoration Project have been shelved.

The nature trail along the Cooum along College Road in Nungambakkam was proposed by the Corporation 12 years ago during the previous DMK regime. The project was based on the board walk infrastructure in San Antonio in the U.S. Senior officials visited the U.S. to study various eco-restoration projects of polluted rivers to adopt the models in Chennai.

But many projects, including the nature trail, had been shelved, sources said. As the Chennai Port Maduravoyal Elevated Corridor was set to be revived this year, most of the work, included in the Cooum river eco-resoration projects, were expected to be launched only after the corridor was completed.

Residents along the Cooum in areas such as Nungambakkam, Chetpet, Pudupet, Chintadripet and Egmore were expected to experience another phase of construction activity during the development of the corridor.