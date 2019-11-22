Manja seller detained under Goondas Act

The city police have detained a major seller of manja thread in north Chennai under the Goondas Act.
Following the death of a three-year-old boy in Korukkupet due to the deadly thread, the police have intensified their crackdown against its sale.
As part of the drive, the police arrested Gnanasekaran. He already faces criminal cases for illegal sale of manja thread in 2014 and 2015. He was found supplying manja thread to several places in the State. The raid unearthed a large quantity of banned substances. Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan ordered his detention under the Goondas Act.
