Man with Parkinson’s disease undergoes deep brain simulation surgery

March 12, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

A private hospital in Chennai has said it recently treated a 60-year-old man with Parkinson’s disease (PD ) and who was developing “off dystonia”, by using deep brain stimulation surgery to alleviate symptoms.

Vikash Agarwal, PD and DBS specialist at The Fortis Hospital, Vadapalani, which recently commissioned a comprehensive Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorder Centre, said deep brain stimulation is a boon for patients with severe Parkinson’s disease and those taking unacceptably high doses of medicines. “The patient came to us in a state of off dystonia, a drug-resistant form of Parkinson’s disease. The team completed the 10-hour surgery and implanted the electrodes in the patient’s brain,” he said.