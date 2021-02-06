Tamil Nadu

Man who offered to kill PM arrested

Sathyanandam, 43, a resident of Manaveli, was on Friday arrested for offering to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ₹5 crore.

He had reportedly posted a Facebook message in Tamil saying “'he was ready to kill Mr. Modi but who will come forward to provide ₹5 crore”.

Based on a complaint filed by a car driver who happened to see the post, the police arrested him and remanded him to judicial custody.

Further investigations are on, police said.

