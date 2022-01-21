Man remanded for harassing actor

A. Hari Nadar, who was arrested in Bengaluru, has been remanded in connection with the harassment of actor Vijayalakshmi in 2020.

On Wednesday, the Thiruvanmiyur police formally arrested Hari Nadar alias Gopalakrishna Nadar, 39, of Tirunelveli, in Bengaluru in connection with the case filed against him following a complaint from Ms. Vijayalakshmi.

In July 2020, she lodged a complaint that film director Seeman and his associates Hari Nadar and Sada Nadar harassed and threatened her. Due to the harassment and threats, she had attempted suicide, she alleged.

He was brought to the city on Thursday. He was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court in Saidapet and remanded in judicial custody. The police have filed a petition seeking an order for a three-day custodial interrogation.