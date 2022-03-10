Man gored by bull, dies at hospital
A 35-year-old man, Sagope Raja of Rendalaparai village near Reddiarpatti, who was gored by a bull while witnessing the jallikattu organised at Pillamanaickenpatti in Dindigul district on Wednesday, died on Thursday.
Raja, who had gone to Pillamanaickenpatti along with his friends, was near the ‘vadivasal’ when the bull gored him. Raja, who suffered multiple injuries, was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on Thursday. He leaves behind his wife and a daughter, who is studying at Gandhigram Rural Institute.
Vadamadurai police have registered a case.
