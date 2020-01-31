Tamil Nadu

Man gets life term for sexual abuse

more-in

A Fast Track Mahila Court here on Thursday slapped life sentence on G. Gopi, 40, of Peria Erikarai near Jayankondam for sexually abusing a mentally challenged girl.

According to prosecution, the accused attempted to rape the 7-year-old, a distant relative, when she went to his house on May 5, 2017. However, she managed to escape from his clutches with injuries.

On a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, Gopi was arrested under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and 294(b) and 506 (II) of the Indian Penal Code.

R. Sathiya Dhara, Sessions Judge, Fast Track Mahila Court, who found Gopi guilty, sentenced him to life sentence and imposed a fine of ₹10,000. She also ordered payment of compensation of ₹7 lakh to the victim under the POCSO Act.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
sexual assault & rape
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 1:17:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/man-gets-life-term-for-sexual-abuse/article30696694.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY