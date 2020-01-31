Man gets life term for sexual abuse

A Fast Track Mahila Court here on Thursday slapped life sentence on G. Gopi, 40, of Peria Erikarai near Jayankondam for sexually abusing a mentally challenged girl.
According to prosecution, the accused attempted to rape the 7-year-old, a distant relative, when she went to his house on May 5, 2017. However, she managed to escape from his clutches with injuries.
On a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, Gopi was arrested under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and 294(b) and 506 (II) of the Indian Penal Code.
R. Sathiya Dhara, Sessions Judge, Fast Track Mahila Court, who found Gopi guilty, sentenced him to life sentence and imposed a fine of ₹10,000. She also ordered payment of compensation of ₹7 lakh to the victim under the POCSO Act.
