Man electrocuted in Tiruvannamalai district

A 28-year-old man was electrocuted after he accidentally touched an illegal electric fence on farmland in Sathanur village in Tiruvannamalai district.

According to police, D. Murugan, and his relative had gone to Sathanur village to hunt rats in the night. Murugan touched the electric fence on farmland belonging to Aravamudhan, and died. The police were informed about the incident and the body was sent for a post-mortem to Vandavasi government hospital.

The Kilkodungalur police have registered a case and Aravamudhan has been detained. Further investigations are on.

