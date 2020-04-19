Man dies in isolation ward in Chidambaram

A 75-year-old man admitted to the isolation ward at the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital in Chidambaram, with COVID-19 like symptoms, died on Sunday.

Sources in the Health Department said the deceased, a resident of Manjakuppam in Cuddalore, was admitted to a private hospital here on April 14 with difficulty in breathing.

He was referred to Chidambaram RMMCH where he died while undergoing treatment on Sunday morning. Throat swab samples were taken and sent for laboratory analysis for COVID-19. The results are awaited.