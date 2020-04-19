Tamil Nadu

Man dies in isolation ward in Chidambaram

A 75-year-old man admitted to the isolation ward at the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital in Chidambaram, with COVID-19 like symptoms, died on Sunday.

Sources in the Health Department said the deceased, a resident of Manjakuppam in Cuddalore, was admitted to a private hospital here on April 14 with difficulty in breathing.

He was referred to Chidambaram RMMCH where he died while undergoing treatment on Sunday morning. Throat swab samples were taken and sent for laboratory analysis for COVID-19. The results are awaited.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2020 4:08:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/man-dies-in-isolation-ward-in-chidambaram/article31381419.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY