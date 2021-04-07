Man damages VVPAT, polling suspended

He hit the unit with an ‘aruval’

Tension prevailed at a booth in the Aranthangi constituency in Pudukottai district after a 45-year-old man, in an inebriated condition, allegedly damaged a VVPAT unit, leading to the suspension of polling for some time.

The accused, identified as Anandan, was arrested by the Aranthangi police. Police sources said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. at a booth in Alangudi village.

As Anandan was causing nuisance, a constable deployed at the booth advised him to come after some time. But he kept wandering close to the polling station, suddenly rushed into the booth and allegedly hit the VVPAT unit with an ‘aruval’, causing damage to the equipment.

He was caught and taken to the Aranthangi police station for inquiry.

Official sources said the control unit of the EVM, however, remained intact. Polling recommenced after 20 minutes.