Man climbs transmission tower, brought down safely

Tension gripped the Shenbakkam sub-station in Vellore on Friday morning, when a man scaled the compound wall and climbed a Tangedco power distribution tower.
On seeing the man climb the tower, staff at the sub-station rushed to shut down power. to prevent him from getting electrocuted. They informed the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who tactically brought the man down after 30 minutes.
Mistaken for child lifter
He was handed over to police, who identified him as Nirmal Singh, 40, from Chattisgarh.
In his interaction, he told police that he was wrongly identifed as a child lifter, and was attacked by some people.
He suffered injurieswas sent to Government Hospital in Vellore for treatment, said police from Vellore North Station. No case has been registered so far and inquiries are on to check his statement, police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor