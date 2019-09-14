Man climbs transmission tower, brought down safely

Tension gripped the Shenbakkam sub-station in Vellore on Friday morning, when a man scaled the compound wall and climbed a Tangedco power distribution tower.

On seeing the man climb the tower, staff at the sub-station rushed to shut down power. to prevent him from getting electrocuted. They informed the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who tactically brought the man down after 30 minutes.

Mistaken for child lifter

He was handed over to police, who identified him as Nirmal Singh, 40, from Chattisgarh.

In his interaction, he told police that he was wrongly identifed as a child lifter, and was attacked by some people.

He suffered injurieswas sent to Government Hospital in Vellore for treatment, said police from Vellore North Station. No case has been registered so far and inquiries are on to check his statement, police said.