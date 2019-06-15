Man booked for Facebook post on jihad gets anticipatory bail

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to a man from Thanjavur, booked for a Facebook post on jihad.

Justice P. Rajamanickam granted anticipatory bail to Mohamed Imran from Thanjavur after he submitted an undertaking that he would not repeat the same.

Apprehending arrest over the Facebook post, Mohamed Imran filed the anticipatory bail petition. The case of the prosecution was that the comment on jihad was made to promote enmity among different groups on the ground of religion.

In his petition, he claimed that he did not post any remark that could cause enmity among groups. It was not his intention to cause enmity and added that he rendered social service during Cyclone Gaja that left the Delta region devastated last year.

He said he would abide by the conditions laid down by the court and furnish substantial sureties.

The Sethubavachathiram police in Thanjavur district registered a case against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.