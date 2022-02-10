Man arrested for duping job-seekers in Cuddalore

The Cuddalore District Crime Branch police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man on charges of cheating job aspirants of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs abroad.

The arrested was identified as S. Deepak of Vasaputhur. Based on several complaints, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan formed a special team to probe the case. The team traced Deepak near Chennai and arrested him.

Police said the accused had floated a consultancy firm in Vasaputhur claiming that he had tie-ups with firms abroad. Deepak allegedly took huge amounts of money from job aspirants promising jobs in Singapore and other countries. Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that he had duped several persons to the tune of ₹10.55 lakh.

He was produced before a local court in Chidambaram and remanded in custody.