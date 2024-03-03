GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for circulating fake messages about attempts to kidnap of children in Tiruvannamalai

March 03, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
Prabhakaran who was arrested for spreading fake messages.

Prabhakaran who was arrested for spreading fake messages. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

A 35-year-old man was arrested by Tiruvannamalai west police for spreading fake messages on social media platforms about attempts to kidnap children in the city.

Police said the suspect S. Prabhakaran is a native of Ayyampalayam village near Tiruvannamalai town. He was working in a private firm in Bengaluru. Inquiry into his intention to spread such messages and other motives are being probed.

The arrest comes after fake messages about attempts to kidnap children by a group of persons from north India were spread on social media platforms for the past few days. Police were also probing similar fake rumours that were also being spread around Cheyyar and surrounding areas in the district. 

Meanwhile, Tiruvannamalai SP, K. Karthikeyan, has issued a statement that the messages were fake. It had been spread with an aim of causing fear and panic amongst the public. He also warned rumour mongers against spreading such messages and said severe legal action would be taken against those continuing to do so. Mr. Karthikeyan also called upon the public not to worry or panic on viewing fake messages/videos, and to contact any nearby police station for round-the-clock assistance.

