West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet her Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin during her visit to Chennai this week. A press release issued by the Tamil Nadu government said she would call on Mr. Stalin at his camp office in Chennai on Wednesday.
Mamata Banerjee to call on Stalin this week
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.