Malaysian Minister calls on CM
Malaysia‘s Minister for Human Resources M. Saravanan called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Wednesday to discuss the initiatives for the welfare of Tamils living in Malaysia.
Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials were present.
