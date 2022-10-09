Maitreyan expelled from AIADMK

Maitreyan was member of the Rajya Sabha multiple times

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on October 9, 2022 announced the expulsion of former MP V. Maitreyan from all posts, including the primary membership of the party.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami cited anti-party activities and attempts to bring disrepute to the party by the former MP for his expulsion. Mr. Maitreyan was holding the Organising Secretary post before his expulsion.

Mr. Maitreyan was member of the Rajya Sabha multiple times. He held senior positions in the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit before he quit and joined the AIADMK.