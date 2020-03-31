Maintenance allowance for persons with disabilities to be paid in advance

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that the maintenance allowance to persons with disabilities would be paid in advance for two months to beneficiaries.

In an official release, the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities and Director for Welfare of the Differently Abled, said the advance payment of maintenance allowance for two months would be made to protect the livelihood of persons with disabilities who are already benefiting under this scheme.

“This amount will be credited in their bank account through ECS by the respective DDAWOs in their districts,” it stated. The Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department has been granting a maintenance allowance of ₹1,500 per month to severely-affected differently-abled persons, intellectually-disabled, persons with muscular dystrophy and leprosy-affected persons.

Since the State government has allowed the functioning of essential government departments, despite the lockdown put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a few requests were received from differently-abled persons, who contended that they have experienced difficulty in attending their duties. “The government has agreed to exempt the differently-abled persons from duty during the lockout period. Hence all the differently-abled government employees working in the Department of essential service have been exempted from duty from March 23, 2020 during the lockout period,” the release added.