Maha Deepam revives festive fervour in Tiruvannamalai

November 26, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Registering a footfall of over 40 lakh visitors, Maha Deepam revived the festive mood in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday. Thousands of devotees chanting ‘Arunchaleshwara’ marked the day-long puja that culminated in the lighting of the ‘Maha Deepam’ atop the Annamalai Hills at 6 p.m. on Sunday, the last day of the Karthigai Deepam festival.

The day unfurled with a puja, followed by the lighting of the ‘Bharani Deepam’ at 4 a.m. the temple.

The town witnessed a steady inflow of visitors since morning, with vehicles, including cabs, cars and buses that were parked about two kms from the temple. Apart from the 13 temporary bus termini, 54 police booths manned by three police personnel apiece were set up in view of the festival, besides the installation of 13 watchtowers at key intersections and routes.

“Considering the rains, we have to ensure the safety of residents and devotees on the Maha Deepam day. So, we restricted the entry of all big vehicles into the town. Around 14,000 police personnel were deployed for Maha Deepam” K. Karthikeyan, Superintendent of Police (SP), told The Hindu.

According to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) officials, the lighting of the Deepam atop the 2,668-foot hill marks an auspicious occasion. They explained how the ritual has had been practised for years: On the auspicious day, the cauldron for lighting the Maha Deepam is taken to the top of the Annamalai hill along a seven-kilometre route on the rear side of the temple by 20 persons comprising mostly fishermen. It is a tradition that has been in vogue for years.

The cauldron is five feet in height and five feet in diameter, and is carried on poles by fishermen and temple authorities. Atop the hill, the cauldron is filled with 750 kgs of pure ghee (mostly donated by devotees and Aavin). A wick measuring more than 300 metres is made using a special cotton cloth and is inserted into the cauldron. Also, 10 kgs of camphor is used to light the fire on the hill.

The flame is kept alive atop the hill for the ten days ensuing from the Maha Deepam day.

The Maha Deepam is visible around a radius of 35 kms. Every morning, the team removes the ash from the flame pit on the hill and the fire is lit again. It’s a 11-day ritual of lighting on the hillock.

Karthigai Deepam festivities in Tiruvannamalai, one of the major events in Tamil Nadu - attracting a gathering of more than 45 lakh every year, has attracted thousands of devotees from neighbouring States. The 10-day festival commenced on November 17 with the hoisting of a flag this year.