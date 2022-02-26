Mahasivarathri celebrations at Meenakshi Temple

The HR and CE administration here had made elaborate arrangements for celebrating the Mahasivarathri falling on March 1, said Temple Joint Commissioner K Chelladurai here on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, he said that abishekam and aradana for the presiding deities Sri Meenakshi Amman and Sri Sundareswarar would be performed throughout the night of March 1 till the early hours of March 2.

Devotees would be permitted inside the temple for the pujas and they should adhere to the covid-19 guidelines, he said and added that the puja timings would be from 10 p.m. to 10.45 p.m., 11 p.m. - 11.40 p.m., 12. a.m. to 12.40 a.m., 1 a.m. to 1.40 a.m., 3 a.m., 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. At Swami Sannidhi, the puja timings would be as follows: 11 p.m. to 11.45 p.m., 12 a.m. to 12.45 a.m., 1. a.m. to 1.45 a.m. 2 a.m. to 2.45 a.m., 3.45 a.m., Palliyarai and Tiruvanandal pujas would be performed.

The temple administration has invited contributions from the public and devotees, including milk, curd, tendercoconut, paneer, fruits, honey, oil, ghee and turmeric powder for the abishegams.