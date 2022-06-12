Madurai Reader’s Mail

Condition of river

The condition of Vaigai, once a perennial river, has become a dump for household and industrial wastes. More than the beautification projects along the river banks with emphasis on development of parks with walkways and bright lights under Smart Cities Mission, what the city needs is a dedicated development plan to rejuvenate the river, for it holds the key to sustain its cultural and functional integrity. The apprehensions of environmentalists that widening of roads along the banks may lead to shrinking of the river cannot be overlooked. Time-bound measures to restore the river to its pristine beauty brooks no delay.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

Shift bus stop

The bus stop opposite Meenakshi Mission Hospital, the one for buses going towards Melur, must be shifted. As both the bus stops on either side of the road are exactly opposite each other, it leads to traffic snarls. Because of people hurrying across from one side of the road to the other and haphazard stopping of buses at the bus stops, there is chaos. Ambulances bringing patients in critical condition are also held up. When a similar condition arose near district court, bus stop on one side was shifted and the problem was solved.

K. Sridharshini,

Narayanapuram