GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Madurai Campus Connect

Published - June 10, 2024 08:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students of SBOA Schools planting sapling on the occasion of World Environment Day

Students of SBOA Schools planting sapling on the occasion of World Environment Day | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Saplings planted

SBOA Schools, Madurai, celebrated World Environment Day on June 5. G.Ganapathy, Correspondent, who delivered the presidential address, stressed on the importance of the protection of our environment by increasing the green cover through planting saplings. M.Ramakrishnan, Registrar, Madurai Kamaraj University, the chief guest, planted saplings on the campus to mark the occasion. In his address, he appreciated the involvement of students in protecting the environment. Cultural programmes were presented by the students.L. Latha Thiraviam, Principal,.Anita Caroline, Headmistress, and M.Porkodi, AHM, were present.

College Day celebrated

Thiagarajar College of Preceptors marked its 68th College Day with an array of events and celebrations. The annual report was presented by S. Prakash, Principal.

College Day celebration at Thiagarajar College of Preceptors

College Day celebration at Thiagarajar College of Preceptors | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The chief guest, Panchanatham, Vice Chancellor of Gandhigram Rural Institute (Deemed to be University), Gandhigram, Dindigul, in his address, emphasised the evolving role of student-teachers. Effective teaching extends beyond imparting knowledge; it also involves nurturing students to become team players and responsible citizens, he added. The student-teachers should develop a sense of humour and strong personalities to enhance classroom effectiveness, he said and shared examples of pioneers. Later, the student-teachers showcasing their talents and the vibrant culture of the college.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.