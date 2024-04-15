Madurai Campus Connect

April 15, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

Candlelight ceremony

Fatima College organised a farewell party and candlelight ceremony for final year students on April 6. Secretary Sr. M. Francisca Flora and Principal Sr. G. Celine Sahaya Mary were present. The Principal wished the students to march towards their goal while undertaking the uphill journey. She urged them to overcome difficulties and transcend beyond personal boundaries. She quoted the words of Mother Teresa to bring about a change within them to transform society and develop a fraternal community. She urged the students to overcome their vulnerability with self- confidence. The candlelight ceremony ended with the college song, A Happy Band.

Annual Day

NMS S.Vellaichamy Nadar College, Nagamalai Pudukottai, Madurai celebrated 57th Annual Day and Founder’s Day on April 12. The chief guest. N. Jegatheesan, president, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai, and actor M. Satish offered felicitations.