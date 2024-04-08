GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madurai Campus Connect

April 08, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Panel discussion in progress at Velammal College of Engineering and Technology, Madurai

Panel discussion in progress at Velammal College of Engineering and Technology, Madurai | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

HR Connect

The Departments of Management Studies, and Artificial Intelligence and Data Science of Velammal College of Engineering and Technology, Madurai, hosted HR Connect, a panel discussion on April 6. The panel consisted of M. Radhakrishnan, Venkatesh Mahadevan, Yahya Rasheed and Benedict Gnaniah, Founder and CEO of Ask the Turtle. Mr. Radhakrishnan is the, Vice President – HR, APEX Laboratories,Chennai. Mr. Venkatesh Mahadevan is an angel entrepreneur from Dubai. Mr. Yahya Rasheed is the Global Head of L & D, HCL Technologies, Chennai. Mr. Benedict Gnaniah is the Founder and CEO of Ask the Turtle. Monica Paul, Educationist, CEO, Prowhiz, Chennai moderated the session.

Awareness programme

The Department of Tamil, Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science, Madurai conducted a programme to create an awareness of the importance of voting in front of the temple at Tirupparankundram recently. The students performed a dance accompanied by ‘parai’ and sang a song with self-composed lyrics on the importance of exercising one’s franchisee in the coming election. Rajeshwari, Inspector of Police, Tirupparankundram, was present.

A. Gunasekaran, Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Madurai region, speaks at Lady Doak College, Madurai

A. Gunasekaran, Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Madurai region, speaks at Lady Doak College, Madurai | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

College Day at LDC

College Day celebration and Student Cabinet valediction of Lady Doak College, Madurai, was held on April 5. The chief guest was A. Gunasekaran, Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Madurai region. He released a book authored by Marie Serena McConnell, Assistant Professor of Zoology. Lorraine Regi, the Student Cabinet president, felicitated Principal Christianna Singh, in light of her retirement. R. Shenbaga Harishni f II BBA was elected Student Cabinet president for 2024-25.

