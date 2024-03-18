GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madurai Campus Connect

March 18, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The participants at the conference on curriculum framework at Lady Doak College 

The participants at the conference on curriculum framework at Lady Doak College  | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Meet on curriculum framework

A conference on integrating academia and industry perspective in curriculum framework was conducted at Lady Doak College on March 11. A.W. Santhosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Amity University, Mumbai spoke on changing dynamics of academia and paradigm shifts required to revolutionise classroom teaching. Vellarkad N Viswanathan, Vice President of Jubilant Biosys, Bengaluru, and Mathivathani of Guidance Tamil Nadu, also spoke. The conference ended with a panel discussion moderated by Roopa Ravikumar, Retd. Associate Professor of Social Sciences. The panelists were Principal Christianna Singh, Thulasiraj Ravilla of Aravind Eye Care and Nanu Swamy, Maxelerator Partner Incubator of IIT-Madras.

P.G. Anandhi, gynecologist, speaks at Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science

P.G. Anandhi, gynecologist, speaks at Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Focus on health and hygiene

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8. P.G. Anandhi, gynecologist, enlightened the students on health and hygiene. Rajeshwari, Inspector of Police, Tirupparankundram, inaugurated MRCAS Shakthi – Women’s Cell and addressed the students on the other side of social media and its adverse effects on the safety of women.

The Department of Visual Communication organised a workshop titled ‘Script to Screen.’ The chief guest, C. Manikandan from Manipal Institute of Communication, spoke on the process of transforming a conceptual idea into a well-crafted script. Practical training sessions were conducted on visual grammar and framing composition, allowing students to gain hands-on experience in capturing scenes on camera.

C. Sylendra Babu, former DGP, speaks at the 75th Annual Day of Thiagarajar College.

C. Sylendra Babu, former DGP, speaks at the 75th Annual Day of Thiagarajar College. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Annual Day

The 75th Annual Day of Thiagarajar College was held on March 15 on the Thiagarajar College of Engineering Campus, Tiruparankundram. College secretary Hari Thiagarajan welcomed and president Uma Kannan presided. The chief guest, C. Sylendra Babu, former DGP, in his address, urged the students to remain physically active and mentally stable to face any situation in life. His address was a like a pep talk to the young minds as he wanted the students to develop critical thinking, creativity, communication and change of attitude.

Hatsun Agro Product Limited chairman R.G. Chandramohan shared his life experience and urged the students to become entrepreneurs as “jobs alone will not help society.”

Principal D. Pandiaraja read the annual report. P Prakash and R Sayee Kannan were honoured for their significant contribution in research. Dean (Student Affairs) R .Srinivasan proposed the vote of thanks.

